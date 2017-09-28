Some of the famous women who stripped down for Playboy

This image released by Playboy shows Marilyn Monroe on the cover of their December 1953 issue. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at age 91. (Playboy via AP)

The Associated Press

— Lindsay Lohan (January/February 2012): The "Freaky Friday" star paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe.

— Drew Barrymore (January 1995): The one-time wild child was just 19 when she posed.

— Farrah Fawcett (December 1995): The 1970s pinup posed semi-nude for the magazine for the first time, at age 48.

— Madonna (September 1985): The singer had just started her career with "Borderline," ''Holiday" and "Lucky Star."

— Sherilyn Fenn (December 1990): The original "Twin Peaks" star was one of the buzziest women on television at the time.

— Sharon Stone (July 1990): The future "Basic Instinct" star had just starred in "Total Recall."

— Robin Givens (September 1994): The actress posed five years after she split with former husband, boxer Mike Tyson.

— Jenny McCarthy: The model, actress and former Playmate of the Year graced the cover six times, the latest in 2012 when she was 39.

— Naomi Campbell (December 1999): The model starred in a 14-page pictorial.

— Anna Nicole Smith: The model landed her first Playboy cover in March 1992 with the name Vickie Smith. She went on to do four more covers.

— Katarina Witt (December 1998): The Olympic figure skater had competed at the highest level just four years before.

— Pamela Anderson: The model has been featured in 13 issues over three decades and she holds the record for the most covers.

— Kim Kardashian-West (December 2007): Her photo shoot was documented in her reality series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

— Marilyn Monroe (December 1953): The actress was in the first issue of Playboy and it was the first issue to sell out.