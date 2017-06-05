Sony backs 'Ghostbusters' director after Aykroyd criticism

FILE - In this July 21, 2014 file photo, Dan Aykroyd attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" in New York. During an appearance on British chat show "Sunday Brunch" on June 4, 2017, Aykroyd criticized the director last year’s “Ghostbusters” remake for spending too much money to make the film. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press