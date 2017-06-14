Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 14, 2017

Sony will only release clean edits with directors' approval

Comments
In this Aug. 2, 2016 file photo, Seth Rogen, co-writer and co-producer of
In this Aug. 2, 2016 file photo, Seth Rogen, co-writer and co-producer of "Sausage Party," poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sony is revising its plan to make sanitized versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing after directors like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen publicly expressed their disapproval. Rogen’s “Sausage Party” and “The Interview” were produced and distributed by Sony. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FIle)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Sony is revising its plan to make sanitized versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing after directors like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen publicly expressed their disapproval. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment President Man Jit Singh said Wednesday that they will only make the films available with the directors' approval.

Last week Sony unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service. Titles currently available include "Pixels," ''Ghostbusters" and "Moneyball."

Singh said they believed they had obtained approvals from filmmakers to use the airplane and broadcast television versions of their films for home viewing, but promised to pull individual titles if a director objects.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation