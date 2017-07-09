Now Playing
Posted: July 09, 2017

Spain's running of the bulls: No gorings on Day 3

Revellers run in front of a Puerto de San Lorenzo fighting bull during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Revellers run in front of a Puerto de San Lorenzo fighting bull during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Revellers run in front of a Puerto de San Lorenzo fighting bull during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

The Associated Press

PAMPLONA, Spain —

Officials in Spain say the third running of the bulls in this year's San Fermin festival in the northern city of Pamplona has produced no gorings and only a few minor injuries.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba said that the initial medical report for Sunday included just two requests for medical treatment from knocks received during the run.

Over the first two days of the festival, five people— four Americans and a Spaniard— were gored during the daily bull runs. None were life-threatening injuries.

The bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo ranch completed the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course in 2 minutes, 22 seconds. That is well under the average of three minutes for the run.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta was popularized by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway.

