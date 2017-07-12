Spain's running of the bulls: 6 injured on Day 6 in Pamplona

Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Related

View Larger A cow jumps over a group of revellers laid on the ground of the bullring, during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Victoriano del Rio's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Victoriano del Rio's bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger A cow jumps over a group of revellers lying on the ground of the bullring during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Victoriano del Rio's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger A cow jumps over a group of revellers laid on the ground of the bullring, during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Victoriano del Rio's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger People react as revellers running in front of Victoriano del Rio's fighting bulls are entering at the bullring at the end of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.