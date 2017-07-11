Spain's running of the bulls: 2 injured on Day 5

Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Related

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

View Larger Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.