Posted: June 01, 2017

15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee

Shourav Dasari, 14, from Spring, Texas, pauses before spelling his word during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Shourav Dasari, 14, from Spring, Texas, pauses before spelling his word during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Erin Howard, 12, from Huntsville, Ala., front row left, and Rohan Sachdev, 14, from Cary, N.C., front row right, and others, react when it is announced they will be in evening finals session of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Alice Liu, 10, from Chesterfield, Mo., smiles before spelling her word during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Saketh Sundar, 11, of Elkridge, Md., jumps up in the air after spelling his word correctly during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017.
15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Alex Iyer, 14, from San Antonio, Texas, reacts after spelling his word correctly during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Rohan Sachdev, 14, from Cary, N.C., ponders before spelling his word during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Erin Howard, 12, from Huntsville, Ala., reacts after spelling her word correctly during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Sohum Sukhatankar, 11, of Allen, Texas, right, takes a moment during a break in competition at the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017. At left is Rohan Sachdev, 14, from Cary, North Carolina.
15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Tara Singh, 12, from Louisville, Ky., uses an imaginary keyboard as she spells her word during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
15 spellers remain at grueling National Spelling Bee
Naysa Modi, 11, from Monroe, La., spells her word during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.

Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. —

Fifteen spellers have advanced to the primetime finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, where they'll test their knowledge of Webster's Unabridged dictionary.

Scripps usually takes about 10 spellers to the final rounds, but the competition was paused with 15 kids left after more than four grueling hours on stage Thursday.

At stake is a trophy and more than $40,000 in cash and prizes. After three consecutive years of ties, the bee is trying to identify a sole champion this year by adding a tiebreaker test.

Among the finalists is Tejas Muthusamy of Glen Allen, Virginia, who had two previous top-10 finishes. Three other former top-10 spellers were eliminated.

