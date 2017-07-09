Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 09, 2017

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' slings $117 million debut

Comments
This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from
This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP)

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK —

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" opened with an estimated $117 million in North America, marking one of the summer's biggest debuts.

The better-than-expected result showed that moviegoers don't necessarily have franchise fatigue, if the new installment is good enough. The well-received "Homecoming" kicks off the third "Spider-Man" iteration in the last 15 years, and second reboot since 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man," with Andrew Garfield.

But "Homecoming" returned to "Spider-Man" teenage roots, casting Tom Holland in the part. It also co-stars Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture and Robert Downey Jr. as Spider-Man's mentor, Iron Man.

Last week's top film, "Despicable Me 3," dropped to second with $34 million. The Edgar Wright action-musical "Baby Driver" held well in third with $12.8 million in its second week.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation