Spokeswoman: Cosby town hall's about education, not assault

FILE - In this June 17, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby will organize a series of town hall meetings to help educate young people about problems their misbehavior could create, a spokesman for Cosby said Thursday, June 22. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Associated Press

A spokeswoman for Bill Cosby says the outcry over his plan to hold town hall meetings is misguided.

In a CNN interview, Ebonee Benson said the meetings are intended to restore Cosby's legacy, not discuss sexual assault.

Benson's remarks contrasted with comments she and colleague Andrew Wyatt made last week in another TV interview with an Alabama TV station.

They appeared on Birmingham station WBRC after Cosby's mistrial on felony sexual assault charges.

In the WBRC interview, Wyatt said young people should guard against misbehavior, an issue he said also affects married men.

Benson called the reports that followed an example of media sensationalism.

She and Wyatt told CNN on Sunday that Cosby will discuss the importance of community and education at the invitation of churches and other groups.