Stanley Tucci to read audio for Paolo Coelho-inspired story

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Stanley Tucci poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Tucci is leading an audio production inspired in part by Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist.” The audio producer and seller Audible Inc. told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 29, that Tucci will be joined by Toby Jones for “The Man On the Mountaintop,” vignettes and words of wisdom that are a “contemporary equivalent” to Coelho’s million selling novel.(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

The Associated Press