Starbucks teams with Lady Gaga for 'Cups of Kindness'

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Starbucks announced June 12, 2017, that it's teaming with Gaga for a set of brightly colored summery drinks that will raise money for the singer’s foundation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The Associated Press