'Stay classy, USC:' Ferrell to speak at school's graduation

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, Will Ferrell attends the world premiere of "Zoolander 2" in New York. The University of Southern California announced Thursday, March 2, 2017, that Ferrell will be the featured speaker at their May 12 commencement ceremony. The "Saturday Night Live" alum is also a USC graduate, and one of its most famous fans and biggest boosters. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press