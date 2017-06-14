Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2017

Stay thirsty: 'Most interesting man' now pitching tequila

In this 2017 photo provided by Davos Brands, actor Jonathan Goldsmith poses with a bottle of Astral Tequila. Goldsmith appeared as "The Most Interesting Man in the World" for nearly a decade in ads for Dos Equis beer. In a new ad, Goldsmith nods at his Dos Equis days by raising a glass of tequila and saying, “I told you I don’t always drink beer.” (Davos Brands via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

"The Most Interesting Man in the World" is giving up beer for tequila.

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith appeared as the sophisticated, eccentric and worldly pitchman for Dos Equis beer for nearly a decade. He's now promoting Astral Tequila.

In a new ad, the 78-year-old Goldsmith nods at his Dos Equis days by raising a glass of tequila and saying, "I told you I don't always drink beer."

Dos Equis announced Goldsmith's departure from the long-running ad campaign last year. It has continued the campaign with a younger actor.

