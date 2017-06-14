Stay thirsty: 'Most interesting man' now pitching tequila

In this 2017 photo provided by Davos Brands, actor Jonathan Goldsmith poses with a bottle of Astral Tequila. Goldsmith appeared as "The Most Interesting Man in the World" for nearly a decade in ads for Dos Equis beer. In a new ad, Goldsmith nods at his Dos Equis days by raising a glass of tequila and saying, “I told you I don’t always drink beer.” (Davos Brands via AP)

The Associated Press