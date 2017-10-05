Sign in with your existing account
Steven Tyler says it wasn't heart attack that cut tour short
Jonathan Leibson
ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Steven Tyler performs at the Andrea Bocelli show as part of the 2017 Celebrity Fight Night in Italy Benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center on September 8, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
By
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It wasn’t a heart attack that cut short Aerosmith’s 2017 tour, but band frontman Steven Tyler still won’t say exactly what caused the band to cancel dates in Mexico and South America.
>> Read more trending news
Tyler said he had to have a medical procedure that only his doctor who is located in the United States could perform,
The Associated Press reported.
He said that he “certainly did not have a heart attack or seizure” in
a statement posted to the band’s website.
Last week, Tyler announced via Twitter that the band was going to cancel stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico.
