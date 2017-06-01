Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 01, 2017

Stones' Keith Richards auctions goods for autistic adults

Comments
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones poses for a portrait in New York. Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are donating items from their Manhattan apartment to benefit the Prospector Theater and Sphere Inc., both based in Ridgefield, Conn. The auction is being handled by Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., on June 24. The preview begins June 10. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones poses for a portrait in New York. Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are donating items from their Manhattan apartment to benefit the Prospector Theater and Sphere Inc., both based in Ridgefield, Conn. The auction is being handled by Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., on June 24. The preview begins June 10. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

WESTON, Conn. —

Rolling Stones fans are sure to get some satisfaction from an upcoming auction to benefit a pair of Connecticut charities that help autistic adults.

The Stamford Advocate (http://bit.ly/2rJf8Z4 ) reports that Stones guitarist Keith Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are donating items from their Manhattan apartment to benefit the Prospector Theater and Sphere Inc ., both based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Hansen's nephew has received services from the organizations.

The couple lives in nearby Weston.

The 73-year-old Richards' guitars and flamboyant stage costumes aren't on the auction block. Instead, items for sale include Italian, French and English furniture, Persian carpets, paintings, Waterford crystal, and even a skull-motif china tea set.

The auction is being handled by Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, on June 24. The preview begins June 10.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation