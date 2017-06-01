Stones' Keith Richards auctions goods for autistic adults

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones poses for a portrait in New York. Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are donating items from their Manhattan apartment to benefit the Prospector Theater and Sphere Inc., both based in Ridgefield, Conn. The auction is being handled by Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., on June 24. The preview begins June 10. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press