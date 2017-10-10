Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 10, 2017

Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce 'Last Jedi' trailer

Comments
Stormtroopers march down the field during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for
Stormtroopers march down the field during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Related

View Larger
Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce 'Last Jedi' trailer
Stormtroopers march down the field during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.
View Larger
Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce 'Last Jedi' trailer
Stormtroopers line up on the field during halftime of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during "Monday Night Football" halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.

It featured new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is shown wielding her light saber and questioning her destiny as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) observes, "I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new birdlike creature known as a Porg.

"The Last Jedi" is the latest installment in the "Star Wars" franchise since the Disney reboot that began with 2015's "The Force Awakens." It's set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation