‘Supermarket Sweep’ is headed back to a TV near you

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images/Getty Images

The game show "Supermarket Sweep" is once again returning to TV in a modern reboot.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

The hit game show series “Supermarket Sweep” is headed back to television.

In a Friday news release, London-based production company FremantleMedia announced they are bringing the hit series back after its first launch in 1965 and revival in the 1990s. In the show, contestants answer pop culture questions and solve puzzles about grocery store items around the world. The competition wraps up with a mad dash around the supermarket, hence the title.

>> Read more trending news

Vasha Wallace, FreemantleMedia’s executive vice president of global acquisitions and development said the new iteration will have the benefit of the latest technology.

“The time is ripe to bring back this all-time favourite gameshow which has travelled with such success over the years,” Wallace said in the release. “Now, modern technology allows us the opportunity to update the show, making it relevant for a 21st century audience.”

“I’m delighted that FremantleMedia has made the exciting decision to bring back this classic game show, and I look forward to working with their talented teams around the world,” Henry Howard, son of creator Al Howard, said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “In honour of Supermarket Sweep’s return… I believe I’ll go shopping!”

FremantleMedia said it has global rights to the show, meaning the show could also return to U.S. televisions. It has not yet announced a host, channel or date for the reboot.