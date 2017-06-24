Sweet song by Al Capone being sold at auction

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1931 file photograph, Chicago mobster Al Capone is seen at a football game in Chicago. Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters are being auctioned this weekend. A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone, a letter written by a jailed John Gotti asking someone to "keep the martinis cold," and jewelry that belonged to Bonnie and Clyde are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press