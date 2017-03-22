Now Playing
Posted: March 22, 2017

Swimsuits, Zac Efron & Abs, OH MY! Baywatch Drops New Trailer

Watch the new teaser trailer for Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass. Baywatch is coming to theatres May 26, 2017!

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

~Miss Bryan

