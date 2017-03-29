Talent agency Wilhelmina signs rapper Nicki Minaj

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Nicki Minaj performs "Do You Mind" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Wilhelmina talent and modeling agency has signed Nicki Minaj to its celebrity division. The agency said in a statement Wednesday, March 29, 2017 it will work to further the six-time American Music Award winner's influence in fashion and beauty. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press