Tamron Hall developing new daytime show after leaving ‘Today’

Paras Griffin

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JUNE 30: Tamron Hall speaks onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )

By Alex Carrigan, Rare.us

Former “Today” show co-host Tamron Hall is in talks to host her own talk show with Weinstein Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the project is unnamed at this point, it is said to be “a mix of current events, human-interest stories and in-depth celebrity and newsmaker interviews,” THR reported. Hall will also executive produce and co-create the series, which will be filmed daily before a live studio audience.

Variety reported that Weinstein Television said the show “will fill the current void in daytime for viewers looking for a blend of heart, humor and information.”

“I’ve been working toward developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person,” Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, said in a statement. “She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard-hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Hall left NBC News after news emerged that the fourth hour of “Today,” called “Today’s Take,” would be changed as Megyn Kelly joined NBC and “Today.”

Hall’s exit came after she had been anchoring the morning show for three years and also left behind her MSNBC series, “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.” It is still unclear which network will pick up her series, or when it will air.