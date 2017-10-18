Tatum won't develop sexual abuse drama with Weinstein Co.

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, actor Channing Tatum arrives at the premiere of "Comrade Detective" in Los Angeles. Tatum is no longer developing a film with The Weinstein Company about a boy dealing with the aftermath of sexual abuse. The film was to be based on author Matthew Quick’s book “Forgive Me Leonard Peacock.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Channing Tatum is no longer developing a film with The Weinstein Co. that dealt with a boy dealing with the aftermath of sexual abuse.

Tatum writes on Instagram Wednesday that he will not be developing anything with Harvey Weinstein's former company, which has been embroiled in sexual harassment scandals over the past two weeks.

The film was to be based on author Matthew Quick's book "Forgive Me Leonard Peacock."

Quick also wrote "Silver Linings Playbook," which The Weinstein Co. developed into a film that would win star Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar.

Tatum writes that now is a time to be reminded of the healing message of the book and says that this is an opportunity for real change. He calls for an elimination of abuse from creative culture.