Posted: October 20, 2017

Taylor Swift is ‘Gorgeous’ as new song is released online

FILE PHOTO -- Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)
Kevin Winter
FILE PHOTO -- Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift is lighting up the web again with the third song from her upcoming “Reputation” album.

Swift dropped the song “Gorgeous” Friday morning, Billboard reported.

She teased the release Thursday on Instagram.

A lyric video was released at midnight on YouTube of “Gorgeous” and it quickly shot up to number one on iTunes.

Fans took to social media shortly after the song’s release.

“Gorgeous” comes after “...Ready For It” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Her album, “Reputation” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 10.

