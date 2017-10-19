Taylor Swift is ‘Gorgeous’ as new song is released online

Kevin Winter

FILE PHOTO -- Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift is lighting up the web again with the third song from her upcoming “Reputation” album.

>> Read more trending news

Swift dropped the song “Gorgeous” Friday morning, Billboard reported.

She teased the release Thursday on Instagram.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

A lyric video was released at midnight on YouTube of “Gorgeous” and it quickly shot up to number one on iTunes.



Fans took to social media shortly after the song’s release.

Tbh wasn’t emotionally prepared for #Gorgeous and now I’m here, past my bedtime, reading the reactions because I’m too hype for the album. — Molly Salisbury (@mollysalisbury) October 20, 2017

THE BACKING VOCALS OF THE CHORUS MAKE ME WANNA THROW MY ARMS IN AIR AND SING EVERY WORD WITH TAYLOR IN AN ARENA OF 20,000 PEOPLE #Gorgeous — 10 GRAMMYS ✨ (@Swiftness13) October 20, 2017

People: "I don't like the new Taylor Swift and her new music" #Gorgeous



Taylor: pic.twitter.com/Z7mVlxQB33 — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) October 20, 2017

“Gorgeous” comes after “...Ready For It” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Her album, “Reputation” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 10.