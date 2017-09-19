Taylor Swift Sued For Ripping Off “Shake It Off” Lyrics

By Bryan Carstensen

According to a new lawsuit, two songwriters who wrote a hit song, “Haters Gonna Hate,” 16 years ago say Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” is 20% their song.



It was recorded by 3LW and among the lyrics are, "Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.”

They want a ton of money.



Taylor's rep says, “This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.”