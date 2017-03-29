Teaser trailer for Stephen King’s ‘It’ released

Brooke Palmer/Warner Brothers Entertainment Inc.

BILL SKARSGÅRD as Pennywise in New Line Cinema's horror thriller "IT," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Clowns will be haunting your nightmares, thanks to the master of horror Stephen King and latest big screen adaptation to one of his best selling books.

The teaser trailer for the reimagined “It” was released Wednesday.

Pennywise is the true embodiment of the terror that many people feel when they even think about clowns.

“It” stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the clown who stalks the town of Derry, Maine, kidnapping and killing the town’s residents.



Watch the trailer below or click here.

“It” will be released Sept. 8.

