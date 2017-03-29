Now Playing
Posted: March 29, 2017

Teen surprised as he meets ‘Bart Simpson’ in real life

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Actress Nancy Cartwright and The Simpsons attend Fox Hosts
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Actress Nancy Cartwright and The Simpsons attend Fox Hosts "Animation Domination" Pumpkin Patch Takeover at Lopez Pumpkin Patch on October 4, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kids never know who they will meet when they’re doing a fundraiser for school. 

But one 13-year-old’s chance meeting may put all of his classmates' stories to shame.

James was selling candy bars to try to win a school contest when a woman walked up to him asking about what he was selling and why.

The woman ended up being Nancy Cartwright, who voices Bart Simpson. She even interacted with James in her alter ego.

The video of the encounter was posted to Twitter.

Cartwright bought 10 of James’ candy bars and gave him a signed “Simpsons” bookmark to prove that they met. 

