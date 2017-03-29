Teen surprised as he meets ‘Bart Simpson’ in real life

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Kids never know who they will meet when they’re doing a fundraiser for school.

But one 13-year-old’s chance meeting may put all of his classmates' stories to shame.

James was selling candy bars to try to win a school contest when a woman walked up to him asking about what he was selling and why.

The woman ended up being Nancy Cartwright, who voices Bart Simpson. She even interacted with James in her alter ego.

The video of the encounter was posted to Twitter.

Our very own @nancycartwright charming the world as Bart from @TheSimpsons This is adorable! His face when he realizes is priceless! pic.twitter.com/CpPgvV2hCL — Spotted Cow (@SpottedCowEnt) March 24, 2017

Cartwright bought 10 of James’ candy bars and gave him a signed “Simpsons” bookmark to prove that they met.