34th time a charm for CBS' 'Survivor'

"Survivor" has returned to CBS' schedule — for the 34th time — and it remains one of television's top 20 shows.

The Nielsen company said the debut of a new "Survivor" edition with host Jeff Probst was seen by 7.7 million viewers last week. The 18 most-watched prime-time programs last week were either on CBS and NBC, with AMC's "The Walking Dead" the lone exception. Thirteen of those shows were on CBS.

Nielsen released its weekly ratings on Thursday, two days later than normal, because of a power outage over the weekend at one of its facilities in Florida.

CBS won the week in prime-time, averaging 7.3 million viewers. NBC was second with 5.9 million, and won the 18-to-49-year-old age group that advertisers covet. ABC had 4.4 million, Fox had 2.6 million, Univision had 1.7 million, the CW had 1.34 million, Telemundo had 1.33 million and ION Television had 1.2 million.

Fox News Channel was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 2.43 million viewers. ESPN had 1.75 million, HGTV had 1.65 million, MSNBC had 1.64 million and Discovery had 1.5 million.

ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 8.4 million viewers. NBC's "Nightly News" had 8.3 million and the "CBS Evening News" had 6.7 million.

For the week of March 6-12, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: "NCIS," CBS, 14.18 million; "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.08 million; "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12 million; "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.62 million; "This is Us," NBC, 11.15 million; "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.68 million; "Bull," CBS, 10.39 million; "Little Big Shots," NBC, 10.12 million; "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.97 million; "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.36 million.

