Abby Lee Miller quits 'Dance Moms' before fraud sentencing

FILE- In this June 27, 2016, file photo, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller leaves federal court after pleading guilty in Pittsburgh to bankruptcy fraud and failing to report thousands of dollars in Australian currency she brought into the country. Miller posted on Instagram March 26, 2017, that she quit the Lifetime series. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The Associated Press

Miller posted on Instagram on Sunday that she will no longer take part in the show. She says that she has asked for creative credit for her ideas for the show for six years, but hasn't received it. She says she has been "manipulated, disrespected and used."

A&E Networks, which includes Lifetime, declined to comment on the post.

Miller pleaded guilty in June to hiding about $775,000 from a bankruptcy court after filing for Chapter 11. She's set to be sentenced in Pittsburgh on May 8.