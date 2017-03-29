BET Networks announces changes in executive ranks

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Stephen Hill arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The cable channel said Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that its programming president, Hill, is stepping down. BET also announced that executive vice president Zola Mashariki is leaving. Connie Orlando, a BET senior vice president, will serve as interim programming chief after Hill's departure Friday, March 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Tami Chappell, File)

The Associated Press