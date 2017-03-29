Now Playing
Posted: March 29, 2017

BET Networks announces changes in executive ranks

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Stephen Hill arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The cable channel said Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that its programming president, Hill, is stepping down. BET also announced that executive vice president Zola Mashariki is leaving. Connie Orlando, a BET senior vice president, will serve as interim programming chief after Hill's departure Friday, March 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Tami Chappell, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Executive changes are afoot at BET Networks.

The cable channel said Wednesday that its programming president, Stephen Hill, is stepping down. BET also announced that executive vice president Zola Mashariki is leaving.

Connie Orlando, a BET senior vice president, will serve as interim programming chief after Hill's departure Friday.

Last month, Viacom's CEO identified BET Networks as one of the brands the media conglomerate intends to focus on. Others cited by Viacom chief Bob Bakish included Comedy Central and Paramount Network, the rebranded Spike TV.

The changes come a month before BET Networks presents its upcoming schedules to advertisers.

BET's recent programs included "The New Edition Story," a miniseries about the R&B group that was a ratings success.

