Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 13, 2017

'Big Bang Theory' gets spinoff about Sheldon's early years

Comments
FILE - This Feb. 7, 2017 file photo shows Iain Armitage at the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO series,
FILE - This Feb. 7, 2017 file photo shows Iain Armitage at the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO series, "Big Little Lies." Armitage will star in “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff, "Young Sheldon," portraying Jim Parson's character Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

"The Big Bang Theory" is getting a spinoff about genius Sheldon's early years.

CBS said Monday that "Young Sheldon" will air this coming season.

The comedy is set during the childhood of Jim Parsons' character on the original series. The precocious 9-year-old Sheldon is living with his family in Texas and attending high school.

"Young Sheldon" stars Iain Armitage, who's appeared on Steve Harvey's "Big Shots" and in the Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon miniseries "Big Little Lies."

Parsons, as the adult Sheldon, will serve as narrator.

Chuck Lorre, co-creator of "The Big Bang Theory," created "Young Sheldon" with Steven Molaro. Filmmaker Jon Favreau ("The Jungle Book," Iron Man") is directing the first episode.

An air date for the spinoff was not announced.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation