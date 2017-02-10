'Cash Me Outside' teen signs reality TV deal

A screen shot from The Dr. Phil Show episode which featured the “Cash Me Ousside” viral sensation teen, Danielle Bregoli, 13, of Boynton Beach.

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

Danielle Bregoli is Hollywood-bound and it’s time to get your TV remotes ready.

The “Cash Me Outside” teen just signed a deal with a major production company, according to TMZ.

Danielle, the Boynton Beach, Florida, native who just turned 14, will star in loosely formatted reality TV show. While nothing has been filmed yet, producers are confident that they can sell networks on the series, TMZ reported.

That’s because no one is worried about Danielle producing content.

From her start on Dr. Phil to the past couple of months, Danielle has made headline after headline, yet fans can’t seem to get enough of her.

@TheBhadBhabie We love you queen Thanks for inspiring me to stand up for myself — Emma D. (@emmad345) March 22, 2017

We love you Danielle @TheBhadBhabie!! Do your thaaang Girl!! — Dany Van Stylez (@DanyVanStylez) March 22, 2017

Now the only question is when can we expect “cash” her on our TVs?

Read more at TMZ.