CBS reaches deal to keep 'Big Bang Theory' on air

In this image released by CBS, Mayim Bialik, from left, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco appear in a scene from "The Big Bang Theory." CBS said Monday, March 20, 2017, it agreed with Warner Brothers Television to extend the show that debuted in 2007. Along with the drama "NCIS," it is consistently one of the two most popular shows on television when original episodes are aired .(Darren Michaels/CBs via AP)

The Associated Press