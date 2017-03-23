Now Playing
Posted: March 23, 2017

CBS renewing 18 series for fall, including 5 freshman shows

In this image released by CBS, Mayim Bialik, from left, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco appear in a scene from "The Big Bang Theory." CBS says it’s bringing back 18 of its current series for the 2017-2018 season. Returning scripted shows include “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Life in Pieces,” “Madam Secretary,” “Mom,” “Scorpion” and all three editions of “NCIS” _ Los Angeles, New Orleans and the original. (Darren Michaels/CBs via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

     CBS says it's bringing back 18 of its current series for the 2017-2018 season.

    Announced Thursday, those pickups include six comedies, nine dramas, the reality series "Survivor," and newsmagazines "60 Minutes" and "48 Hours."

         Returning scripted shows include "The Big Bang Theory," ''Blue Bloods," ''Hawaii Five-O," ''Life in Pieces," ''Madam Secretary," ''Mom," ''Scorpion" and all three editions of "NCIS" — Los Angeles, New Orleans and the original.

        In addition, five freshman series made the cut. They include "Bull," ''Kevin Can Wait," ''MacGyver," ''Man with a Plan" and "Superior Donuts."

            The network's full 2017-18 schedule will be unveiled in May. CBS is on pace to finish the season as the most-watched network for the 14th time in 15 years.

