Comedian Artie Lange arrested over drug possession

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, Artie Lange attends the LA Premiere of "Crashing" in Los Angeles. Hoboken police spokesman Sgt. Edgardo Cruz told the NJ Advance Media that 49-year-old comedian was arrested on Sunday, March 12, after allegedly being found with drugs in the parking garage of his building. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press