‘DWTS’ pro Cheryl Burke replaces Abby Lee Miller on ‘Dance Moms’

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Reports say "Dance Moms" Abby Lee Miller (left) has been replaced by "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke. (Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“Dance Moms” instructor Abbey Lee Miller blindsided fans when she announced she was quitting the Lifetime reality TV show Monday, but the network is moving on fast.

According to Entertainment Tonight, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke will be on board with the show for the rest of the season.

“It's a go with or without Abby,”an unnamed source told ET. “It's been up in the air because the network said it's either all of the cast or they weren't doing any [more episodes).”

Related: ‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller says she's leaving show

People reported that Miller is not aware of the replacement. Her representative told the outlet: “We haven’t been told anything about Abby being replaced or released from the show other than seeing the stories run last night.”

Miller announced her departure in an Instagram post.

“I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected, and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt,” she wrote in a caption.

Burke had been on “DWTS” for the first 19 seasons, until her contract expired and she left the show in 2014. She returned for season 23 in 2016.

Miller, who is facing a bankruptcy fraud case for attempting to hid income from her show during her bankruptcy proceedings, has starred in “Dance Moms” since it started in 2011 and has had multiple spin-offs shows on Lifetime.