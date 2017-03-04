Now Playing
Posted: March 03, 2017

Emma Watson, Ellen team up to pull adult nanny prank

Emma Watson arrives at the world premiere of
Emma Watson arrives at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

A woman on the television show "Ellen" thought she was interviewing for the job, but the TV show host and the "Harry Potter" actress were actually playing a prank.

Ellen DeGeneres was inside her studio telling Watson, who appeared to be in a dressing room somewhere, what to say.

At one point, DeGeneres says and Watson, who stars in the remake of "Beauty and the Beast" repeats: "I don't need you to help me potty" — drawing laughter and confusion from the woman.

After a few more minutes of chicanery, Watson and DeGeneres finally reveal the prank to the befuddled but relieved woman.

