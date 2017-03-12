'Ghostbusters,' Kevin Hart win big at Kids' Choice Awards

Kevin Hart reacts from being slimed after accepting the award for favorite villain for "The Secret Life of Pets" at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Perrie Edwards, from left, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, of Little Mix, perform at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Machine Gun Kelly, left, and Camila Cabello perform 'Bad Things' at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Kevin Hart accepts the award for favorite villain for 'The Secret Life of Pets' at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

JoJo Siwa accepts the award for favorite viral music artist at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Jace Norman accepts the award for favorite kids TV show for 'Henry Danger' at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Miranda Cosgrove presents the award for favorite kids TV show at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.