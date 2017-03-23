Now Playing
Posted: March 23, 2017

James Corden felt a 'long way from home' amid London attack

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, James Corden attends the 2016 Entertainment Weekly's Popfest. The British host of CBS’ “Late Late Show” said on the Wednesday, March 22, 2017, show that he “felt a really long, long way from home” while watching news reports of the attack in London that left four people dead, including the attacker. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

James Corden has taken a moment to pay respects to his native London following a deadly attack there.

The British host of CBS' "Late Late Show" said on Wednesday's show that he "felt a really long, long way from home" while watching news reports of the attack that left four people dead, including the attacker. He says he wished he could "be there with loved ones to stand alongside them."

Corden calls London a "diverse and proud and brilliant city."

He says if the Wednesday attack was meant to divide its residents, it will only "bring them closer together as one."

