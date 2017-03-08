Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

PHOTO GALLERY: 'Beverly Hills Dog Show' to debut

In this March 4, 2017 photo, a poodle competes during the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition will air on USA Network on April 16.
In this March 4, 2017 photo, a poodle competes during the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition will air on USA Network on April 16." (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, a Poodle competes in the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show in at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition, which included 1,000 dogs from 200 eligible breeds, will air on USA Network on April 16.
In this Saturday, March, 4, 2017 photo, a Mastiff competes at the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition will air on USA Network on April 16.
This Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo shows Riley Capton with her 4 year old Wheaten Terrier, Florence, competing at the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition will air on USA Network on April 16.
This Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo shows a Boxer breed competing at the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition will air on USA Network on April 16.
This Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo shows dogs competing in the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition, which included 1,000 dogs from 200 eligible breeds, will air on USA Network on April 16.
This Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo shows Wilson Ramirez, from Santa Ana, Calif., grooming a Bichon Frise prior to competing at the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition, which included 1,000 dogs from 200 eligible breeds, will air on USA Network on April 16.

Associated Press

POMONA, Calif. —

Canine competitions get a new TV offering next month: "Beverly Hills Dog Show."

The two-hour program, presented by Purina, will air on USA Network on April 16, co-hosted by actor John O'Hurley and David Frei, a breeder, owner, handler, judge and author. The pair also hosts "The National Dog Show."

The judging was conducted March 4 in Pomona, California, at Fairplex, the sprawling county fairgrounds east of Los Angeles.

More than 1,350 dogs representing 166 breeds and varieties took part.

Handlers primped and posed their four-footed charges, and strolled with them like models on a runway en route to the choice of best in show.

The Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles was the charity partner of the event, receiving $1 from every ticket sold.

The Kennel Club of Beverly Hills was founded in 1965.

