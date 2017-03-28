Reality show contestants left abandoned in woods after show canceled

Dan Herrick/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A reality show set in the wilderness was canceled because of poor ratings, but no one told the contestants.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Guardian, a group of 23 strangers “were brought to the remote west Highlands of Scotland to build a self-sufficient community away from technology and modern tools.” The show, called “Eden,” was to document their year-long experience.

But only four episodes of “Eden,” which debuted in July 2016, were aired before the show was pulled.

At the time the show was pulled, 10 contestants remained. But according to E! News, no one informed those contestants of the news, and they were left abandoned with the belief that their experiences were being showed on television.

Those 10 people spent the year in the woods and continued to film their lives on handheld cameras.

The contestants missed important events that occurred during their isolation, including Brexit, the election of Donald Trump and the deaths of many celebrities, including British singer George Michael.

The show’s creator said the footage will air in some form later this year.

Read more at the Guardian.

contestants on "eden" spent a year in the wild bc the reality show's producers never told them they'd been cancelled https://t.co/jDV4Fq6dYK — Maddison Connaughton (@madconnaughton) March 24, 2017

MyFoxBoston.com contributed to this report.