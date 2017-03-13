Now Playing
Posted: March 13, 2017

Ed Sheeran to guest star on 'Game of Thrones'

British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Ed Sheeran to guest star on 'Game of Thrones'
British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the Italian State RAI TV program 'Che Tempo che Fa', in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas —

Ed Sheeran will guest star in the upcoming season of "Game of Thrones."

The show's producers made the announcement Sunday night during a panel discussion at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.

Producer David Benioff told the audience that they've been trying to get the 26-year-old British singer a spot on the show for years to surprise Sheeran fan Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the HBO fantasy drama.

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" premieres on HBO July 16.

