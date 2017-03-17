Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 17, 2017

Shemar Moore returning to 'Criminal Minds' for season finale

Comments
FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, actor Shemar Moore arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. CBS announced Thursday, March 16, 2017, that Moore is set to return to “Criminal Minds” for the May 10 season finale of the drama, a year after leaving the series.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, actor Shemar Moore arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. CBS announced Thursday, March 16, 2017, that Moore is set to return to “Criminal Minds” for the May 10 season finale of the drama, a year after leaving the series.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Shemar Moore is set to return to "Criminal Minds" for the season finale of the CBS drama, a year after leaving the series.

Moore starred as FBI agent Derek Morgan for 11 seasons before stepping away last year.

CBS announced Thursday that Moore will reprise his role in the May 10 finale of the 12th season. The network says Moore will help the show's criminal behavioral analysis team with a lead in a case.

Moore posted an enthusiastic message on social media to share the news, writing, "My secret is out !!!! I'm excited to say your Baby Boy will be back to play with my Criminal Minds family for the season 12 Finale!!"

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation