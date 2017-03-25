'SNL' star doesn't back away from Boston racism comment

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2014 file photo shows actor Michael Che at the "Top Five" premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto. Che, co-anchor of “Weekend Update” on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” is not backing away from comments he made about Boston, when he called it the “most racist city” he has ever visited. Che told a crowd at Boston University Thursday, March 23, 2017 about how he received many angry messages on social media after he made the comment on “SNL” the night before the Super Bowl. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, file)

The Associated Press