Is Sophie Turner’s hair color a ‘Game of Thrones’ spoiler?

Tamir Kalifa/ AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Before they moderated the “Game of Thrones” panel at South by Southwest on Sunday, actresses Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner were at Rebel’s Saloon on Fifth Street to tape an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”.

By Philip Jankowski

Sophie Turner’s blond hair might be a “Game of Thrones” spoiler revealing the fate of the elder Stark sister.

At least, that’s what Maisie Williams, who plays the younger Stark sister, Arya, would have you believe.

“Her hair is still blond, so she’s dead,” Williams said during Sunday’s South by Southwest Conference panel with “Thrones” showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Williams and Turner moderated the panel introduced as the “Holy Grail” of Game of Thrones panels. Williams’ theory came about while Benioff and Weiss griped about how the Stark sisters have a tendency to dye their hair between seasons.

Shooting for season seven has wrapped up, and the show’s penultimate season is set to premiere July 18.

But it was the beginnings of the show that concerned Turner and Williams as they asked questions of Benioff and Weiss.

Arya was the hardest character to cast, the show creators said. Sean Bean and Peter Dinklage were the only two actors picked before casting began. And Mark Addy was the only actor to impress so well on the first take that he became a shoo-in for Robert Baratheon.

Toughest character to kill? Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo.

Speaking of, Momoa is rumored to reprise his role in the upcoming season. The speculation is fueled by Momoa’s Instagram photo of a much talked about bar outing with Benioff and Weiss.

But what hasn’t been publicized about their visit to the Belfast bar is a slap game Benioff had with Momoa that led to Benioff being taken to the hospital. After repeated slaps to the hand, Benioff said his hand swelled up and looked like a catcher’s mitt. “The doctors said ‘Your friend squished your hand.’ That was the medical term they used,” Benioff said.

“I thought, he’s big, but I think I’m quicker,” he said. “I’m not.”

And apparently the showrunners are practically George Clooney when it comes to pranks on set.

They once told Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) at one point that HBO thought he looked too much like a character out of Harry Potter for the gritty show. Their solution was to write a scene in which Snow’s hair is completely burned away and his upper lip permanently mangled.

“It was great acting by him pretending he wasn’t disappointed,” Weiss said.