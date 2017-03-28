TLC’s ‘Trading Spaces’ is headed back to television

Amanda Edwards

General Manager, TLC, Nancy Daniels speaks onstage during the Discovery Communications TCA Winter 2016. Daniels announced Tuesday that TLC is revamping "Trading Spaces." (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery Communications)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

TLC is bringing back its popular show “Trading Spaces” 10 years after it went off the air.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network announced it will bring the show back in an upfront presentation to advertisers on Tuesday.

“I am excited to announce that TLC's most successful and most iconic series ... ‘Trading Spaces’ is coming back.” TLC’s

president and general manager Nancy Daniels, said at the presentation, according to Fox News.

In the original version, which rain from 2000-2008, two sets of neighbors swapped houses and were given 48 hours to completely transform a room with a $1,000 budget.

EOnline reported that the first season was hosted by Alex McLeod. By the second season, Paige Davis took over until 2005, when the show aired without a host until TLC asked Davis to come back in 2008, when the show went off the air for good.

The Discovery Communications networks also announced it will be bringing back “Cash Cab” on the Discovery Channel, and last year THR reported the Science Channel was looking to revive “MythBusters.”

Daniels said the “Trading Spouses” revamp will be on TLC in 2018.

﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

