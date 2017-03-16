Tyra Banks returning as host of 'America's Next Top Model'

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, Tyra Banks attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. VH1 announced Thursday, March 16, 2017, that Banks will return to host the reality show, “America’s Next Top Model," next season. Production is set to begin this summer. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Rita Ora is out and Tyra Banks is back in as the host of TV's "America's Next Top Model."

VH1 announced Thursday that Banks will return to the reality show next season. Production is set to begin this summer.

Banks created "America's Next Top Model" in 2003 and served as both executive producer and host until last year, when Ora was named the new host.

Fellow executive producer Ken Mok said Thursday that Banks' absence was "deeply felt" by the show's fans.

Banks said they inspired her to "have a change of heart" and return as host.

Banks is also the new face of "America's Got Talent."

NBC announced earlier this week that she will replace former host Nick Cannon when the show returns this summer.