Posted: March 21, 2017

Wine, excited dogs send Ellen DeGeneres to hospital with broken finger

Comments
TV host Ellen DeGeneres dislocated her finger after an accident. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
TV host Ellen DeGeneres dislocated her finger after an accident. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

LOS ANGELES —

We’ve all been there, Ellen!

On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the host shared a story about how she accidentally broke the ring finger on her left hand.

“You know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all of your fingers?” DeGeneres said. “Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door.”

The audience roared with laughter as DeGeneres shared details of that night.

DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi,returned home after a dinner party, and their dogs excitedly greeted them at the door.

“I just caught the lip of the top step. I was just about a foot away from the door and I fell into the door,” she said. “It did something to my finger and I knew something was wrong.”

She shared a nasty picture of her finger post-fall.

“My first thought was no big deal Obamacare will cover this," she joked. “So, Portia drove me to the hospital.”

DeGeneres then shared a photo of her X-ray.

“It turns out I didn’t break it. I dislocated my finger, that’s what they call it,” she said. “Which is an incorrect term. I knew where it was located.”

DeGeneres said that before the doctors snapped her finger back in place, a nurse offered her a shot to numb her finger.

“And, I said, ‘No, I just had two glasses of wine and that’s what got me into this mess in the first place,’” she joked.

After some cursing and pain, her finger was back in place.

“It was a hard weekend for me, and I put on a brave face and I made it through,” she said.

Watch the host discuss her injury in the video below.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

