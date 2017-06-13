'The Daily Show' is unveiling the Trump Twitter Library

FILE- In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs a memorandum on Orderly Liquidation Authority at the Treasury Department in Washington. The Treasury Department issued Monday, June 12, the first part of a review that was ordered by President Donald Trump in one of his earliest acts as president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
The Associated Press
NEW YORK
—
"The Daily Show" is unveiling the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library this weekend.
The pop-up exhibit will be at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, not far from Trump Tower, Comedy Central announced Tuesday. It will feature some of the president's better known one-shots, organized around such categories as "SAD! A Retrospective" and "The Commander-In-Tweet." The "Daily Show" will highlight Trump's insults and contradictions and allow "verified survivors" to remember being on the receiving end of his social media outbursts.
The exhibit runs Friday through Sunday, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
