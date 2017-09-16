The Latest: Animal rights protesters disrupt Burberry show

Anti-fur demonstrators protest ahead of the Burberry London Fashion Week SS18 show outside Old Sessions House, in London, Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. Guests attending Burberry's catwalk show at London Fashion Week have found their usual red carpet welcome replaced by heckling protesters. Dozens of animal rights activists made a loud racket Saturday outside the luxury brand's show venue in London's Clerkenwell area, crowding around the entrance and shouting "Shame on London Fashion Week!" (Isabel Infantes/PA via AP)

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Designer Jasper Conran accepts applause after the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model is styled before the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.