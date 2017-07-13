The Latest: Best limited series Emmy nominations announced

This image released by HBO shows Anthony Hopkins in a scene from, "Westworld." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (John P. Johnson/HBO via AP)

The Latest on the 69th annual Primetime Emmy nominations announced Thursday in Los Angeles by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

The Emmy nominations for the best limited television series have been announced. The nominees are: "Big Little Lies"; "Fargo"; "Feud: Bette and Joan"; "Genius"; "The Night Of".

"Feud," a fictionalized account of the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis that aired on FX, was one of Thursday's top-nominated shows. Jessica Lange, who portrayed Crawford, and Susan Sarandon, who played Davis, were each nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie.

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were also nominated in the acting category for HBO's "Big Little Lies." Ewan McGregor was nominated in the best actor category for "Fargo," while Riz Ahmed and John Turturro were nominated for HBO's "The Night Of."

The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS.

8:50 a.m.

"Saturday Night Live" and the sci-fi drama "Westworld" are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each.

The long-running "SNL" received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump.

Other leading nominees announced Thursday in Los Angeles include "Feud: Bette and Joan" and "Stranger Things" with 18 nominations; "Veep" with 17 bids, and "Big Little Lies" and "Fargo" with 16 nominations each.

Breakout network drama "This is Us" received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since "The Good Wife" in 2011.

HBO leads all networks with 110 nominations, followed by Netflix with 91 and NBC with 60.

8:45 a.m.

The Emmy nominations for the top television drama and comedy series have been announced.

The nominees for best drama series are: "Better Call Saul," ''The Crown," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''House of Cards," ''Stranger Things," ''This Is Us" and "Westworld."

The nominees for best comedy series are: "Atlanta," ''black-ish," ''Masters of None," ''Silicon Valley," ''Modern Family," ''Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Veep."

8:30 a.m.

The reading of the 2017 Emmy nominations has begun.

The nominees for best actor in a drama series include: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"; Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"; Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"; Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld".

The nominees for best actress in a drama series include: Keri Russell, "The Americans"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"; Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld".

8 a.m.

A stage adorned by four giant Emmy statues is set and reporters are gathered for the announcement of this year's Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles.

Reporters are gathering inside the TV academy's Wolf Theatre to find out which shows will compete for Emmy recognition this year.

Some of the top acting and series nominations will be announced during a live webcast on www.Emmys.com that begins at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The top nominations will be read by "Veep's" Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore, who previously starred on "Criminal Minds."

1 a.m.

The 69th Emmy Award nominations could answer some big TV industry questions.

When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC's "This is Us" has a chance to show network dramas can still be Emmy worthy.

A broadcast network hasn't fielded a best drama series contender since CBS' "The Good Wife" was nominated in 2011.

Instead, cable and streaming have dominated the field, and could again.

Streaming has an opening to dominate, with HBO's blockbuster "Game of Thrones" falling outside the eligibility window.

Likely streaming nominees include Netflix's "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

The comedy contenders include ABC's "black-ish," Netflix's "Master of None" and FX's "Atlanta."

The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.